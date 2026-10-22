INDIA bloc to discuss ‘vote chori’ protest roadmap on Thursday

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
INDIA bloc
In this image received on Sept. 30, 2026, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule during the INDIA bloc meeting to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and to press for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An online meeting of the INDIA bloc will be held on Thursday evening, October 22, to discuss the roadmap for protests regarding the “vote chori” issue and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, sources said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

Last week, the protests over the “vote theft” charge reached the Supreme Court’s doorstep.

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On October 12, opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a “March for Democracy” along a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging poll irregularities, in a major show of strength in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13. After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and take the “vote chori” fight to its logical conclusion.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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