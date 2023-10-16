INDIA bloc to hold protests in Odisha in November

Huge rallies and protests will be organised at the four places to bring public awareness over different issues discussed in the meeting which is still on.

Bhubaneswar: The INDIA bloc will hold protests at four places in Odisha in November against the misrule of state and Central government, a Congress leader said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the alliance parties here on Sunday.

The leaders of 17 parties who are part of the INDIA alliance formed in Odisha on Sunday held a meeting here.

A 17-member co-ordination committee has been formed in the meeting.

The committee has decided to hold protests against the “dictatorial rule of BJP at Centre and BJD government in the state” at four places, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Balasore — during November.

“Leaders of all the parties will gather and hold protests against the BJD and BJP who are ruling like dictators without caring for the democratic values,” said Sarat Patnaik, the President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

While answering to a query, Patnaik also stated that no discussions have taken place over the sharing of tickets among the parties in the alliance.

He said the leaders of 17 parties of the alliance have already met four times.

He told the media that the dates for the protests will be announced after the Puja festivities.

