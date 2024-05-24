INDIA bloc wants to rob reservation of SCs, STs, OBCs to appease Muslims: Nadda

Kushinagar: Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday alleged that the “ghamandia” (arrogant) alliance is against the Dalits, tribals and backwards because it wants to rob the reservation of these sections and appease Muslims.

The BJP chief also alleged that the “arrogant alliance” is “anti-Sanatan” and “anti-national”.

Nadda was addressing an election rally organised in Kushinagar in support of the local BJP candidate and sitting MP Vijay Dubey.

Also Read Calcutta High Court verdict shows TMC promoting appeasement politics: Nadda

Later, he also addressed rallies in Ballia and Sonbhadra.

In Kushinagar, Nadda appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP and claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc is against the SCs, STs, OBCs and extremely backward classes because they want to appease Muslims by robbing the reservation of these sections of the society.

“This alliance wants to rob the reservation of Dalits, Adivasis and backward communities for Muslim appeasement,” he said.

Praising the work of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda said, “Today, despite being hit by COVID and the war in Ukraine, India has jumped from the 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi. If Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy of the world.”

Reminding the Covid crisis, Nadda said, “No leader of the world was capable of fighting Covid. America, Europe and Japan could not take a decision but Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown and made the country capable of fighting Covid within two months.”

Making an appeal to the people to vote in favour of the BJP candidate, he said, “If the button is pressed at the right place, development takes place. But if the button is pressed at the wrong place, the honour of daughters-in-law is put in danger and businessmen are forced to flee.”

He said, “Seeing the people’s excitement, enthusiasm, happiness and energy, I am convinced that you have made up your mind to send Vijay Dubey to the Lok Sabha again. The question is not about Dubey but about making Narendra Modi the prime minister.”

Nadda also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He held Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav responsible for scams including Gomti River Front. He talked about the fodder scam involving RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s people are involved in the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

He also accused the DMK leaders of being involved in the alleged sand scam and Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam.

The BJP chief said, “Once upon time, Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia rule where daughters and daughters-in-law were not safe, businessmen were migrating and the mafia used to kill anyone in broad daylight. Today in the same Uttar Pradesh, with the blessings of Narendra Modi and the hard work of Yogi Adityanath, the mafia have been buried in the ground and the people who used to be with the mafia are in jail.”

Nadda accused the opposition parties of indulging in nepotism. Naming several leaders of the INDIA bloc, he accused them of thinking only about their family members. He went on to assert that Modi on other hand is concerned about 140 crore people of the country.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the poll meeting.

In his election rally at Ballia, in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Shekhar, Nadda said, “It is our good fortune that under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Modi, not only the fate of India has changed along with the fate of India, but also the culture of Indian politics has changed. The definition of politics has changed today.”

Discussing “changing India”, Nadda said Modi laid optical fiber in two lakh panchayats and opened common service centres in two lakh villages.

Attacking the opposition parties, he said, “This Congress, this SP, this educated illiterate (padha likha anpadh) Akhilesh (Yadav) used to say that India is a country of illiterate people, and what will you do by digitising it and what will Wi-Fi do in the villages.”

Nadda said, “You will be surprised to know that today even the vegetable seller does digital transactions. The one whom you (Akhilesh) called illiterate turned out to be more educated than you.”

The BJP president said Modi built four crore houses and three crore more houses will be built in the country in the next five years. A new story of development will be written.

Addressing a rally in Sonbhadra, Nadda accused the Congress and the SP of hatching conspiracies. The BJP chief went on to say that 10 years ago, during the UPA government, India’s image in the world had become that of a corrupt country.

“But in the last 10 years, due to the tireless efforts of Modi ji, the common man of India has started moving forward with the resolution of developed India and has stood up with confidence. Today he realises that every vote cast in 2024 will lay the foundation of a developed India,” Nadda said.

He also said today India has become the second largest country in the world in terms of medicine manufacturing. India is the largest exporter of medicines.

“Today India has become a giver rather than a seeker,” he said.

Nadda said the villages, poor, exploited, deprived, oppressed, Dalits, youth and women have got strength from the policies and programmes of Modi.

Elections for Kushinagar, Ballia and Robertsganj (SC) Lok Sabha seats will be held in the seventh phase on June 1.