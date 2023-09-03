INDIA bloc will defeat NDA in 2024 LS polls, says Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Mir, a Congress Working Committee member, also said 'dictatorship and assault on parliamentary democracy' are unacceptable to the nation.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir (ANI)

Srinagar: The opposition INDIA bloc will defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the upcoming assembly elections in different states, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Sunday.

“It is evident that (the ruling) NDA is desperate as it faces upcoming defeat by the INDIA (alliance), which represents the aspirations of the 140 crore people of India,” Mir told Congress workers in the Nagam area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Mir, a Congress Working Committee member, also said “dictatorship and assault on parliamentary democracy” are unacceptable to the nation.

He said the propaganda unleashed against the INDIA bloc will not change the reality or “hide the utter failures and anti-people policies of the NDA that are responsible for the extreme joblessness, loot of public money and the lust to empower some corporates linked to the NDA at the cost of the country’s and the public’s interest”.

He said the people have been pushed towards darkness by the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

“They (people) want change, the INDIA alliance will ensure that change for betterment, prosperity and equal development of all Indians,” Mir added.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties took part in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance this week in Mumbai.

