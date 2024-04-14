India calls for immediate de-escalation as Israel-Iran tensions grow

Calling for immediate de-escalation, the MEA said, "We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th April 2024 9:49 am IST
Qatar case: MEA says 8th Indian will return once requirements fulfilled
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Iran, and called for exercising restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Isreal and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region.”

Also Read
Lebanon closes airspace, Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel

Calling for immediate de-escalation, the MEA said, “We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.”

MS Education Academy

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” MEA said in an X post of its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th April 2024 9:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button