India calls for ‘peaceful Syrian-led political process’ after fall of al-Assad regime

India on Monday urged all parties in Syria to prioritise the unity and integrity of the nation following the fall of the al-Assad regime.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement stressing the need for a peaceful resolution amidst the escalating turmoil in the Middle Eastern country.

“We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria,” the MEA said.

It further advocated for “a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society.”

The MEA also addressed the safety of Indian citizens in Syria, assuring that the Indian Embassy in Damascus remains in contact with the community to ensure their security.

The statement follows dramatic developments over the weekend, as opposition forces seized control of Damascus after a swift offensive that toppled major Syrian cities in a matter of days.

On Sunday, opposition fighters appeared on state television to announce the fall of Damascus and the end of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Media reports, citing Russian officials, have claimed that al-Assad has sought asylum in Moscow, fleeing Syria with his family. The situation marks a significant turning point in the nation’s prolonged civil conflict.

In Damascus, civilians celebrated in the streets, waving the “revolution flag,” a symbol of Syria before the Assad family’s rule. The opposition also released prisoners from Sednaya Prison near Damascus, which was abandoned by security forces as they withdrew.

Dozens of young girls leave Sednaya prison in shock at the man's words asking them to leave and return home as if they were born in prison

woman was afraid and said Assad regime will know that they escaped and bring them back.

say that Assad has fallen

They don't believe it. pic.twitter.com/6iJdlC6av3 — Hiba karm (@Hibakarm) December 8, 2024

India had previously issued a travel advisory on Friday, warning its citizens against travelling to Syria and urging those stranded in the country to leave at the earliest opportunity.

The unrest has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reporting over 370,000 people displaced within a week.

As rebels continue their advance and government forces struggle to maintain control, the security situation raises significant concerns about Syria’s future stability.