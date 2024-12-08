Syria’s Bashar Al Assad is in Moscow: Source

Syria’s ousted President, Bashar Al Assad, and members of his family arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, on Sunday, December 8, Russian news agency reported, citing a Kremlin source.

“Assad, with his family, has arrived in Moscow. Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, has granted them asylum,” the source told TASS.

According to the source, Moscow considers it necessary to resume negotiations on a settlement in Syria under the auspices of the UN.

“The leaders of the armed Syrian opposition guaranteed the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions in Syria,” the source added.

On November 27, opposition armed groups launched a massive offensive against government forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

On December 7, Assad’s opponents successfully captured major cities including Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, Hama, and Homs.

On Sunday morning, Assad left his post and the country following internal Syrian negotiations.