India can be trusted global finance partner: RBI Governor

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday, September 10, asserted that India has the opportunity to become a trusted partner in shaping the future architecture of global finance.

In his keynote address at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 here, the governor further said that the central bank is also working on building digital public infrastructure for next-generation financial services, and cited the example of the Unified Lending Interface (ULI).

He said that India’s fintech ecosystem ranks third globally and the country is home to 30 unicorns in the sector.

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Malhotra also announced that the RBI and along with market regulator SEBI, would be launching tokenisation of corporate bonds later on in the day.

While stressing that “trust” was central to success in the financial system, he also said that fintech should treat data as a fiduciary responsibility and not as business assets.

The governor also announced that the RBI has approved United Fintech Forum as the second SRO for the financial sector.

Earlier, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) was recognised as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO).