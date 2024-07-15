India can do to AI what China did to manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

India has the largest number of developers in the world.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th July 2024 1:01 pm IST
An Ola electric scooter -- S1 Pro -- caught fire recently in Pune although the cause was reported to be short-circuit.
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

New Delhi: Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday said that with the kind of talent India has, it will become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) the way China became in manufacturing.

In a post on social media platform X, Aggarwal said it will not “automatically happen unless we make it happen”.

India has the largest number of developers in the world.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
78 pc of Indian bosses optimistic on gig workers, stress proficiency in technical skills: Report

“It also has largest number of silicon designers in the world, largest amount of data in the world and largest IT services industry in the world,” said Ola Electric CEO.

The India AI Mission has been approved with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore and out of this, Rs 2,000 crore would be utilised towards supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous AI-based solutions. According to the latest IDC report, the spending on AI and Generative AI (GenAI) in India is projected to reach $6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7 per cent.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th July 2024 1:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button