India-China armies to complete disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs

New Delhi: The Indian and Chinese troops will complete the disengagement process in the Gogra-Hot Springs area (PP-15) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh by September 12.

Both countries started the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks on July 17, 2022, at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in eastern Ladakh. Following this meeting, the two sides continued the dialogue to resolve related border issues.

Both India and China have now agreed to move towards their respective borders in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

As per the joint agreement, the decommissioning process in this area started at 8.30 a.m. on September 8 and will be completed by September 12. Both sides have agreed to stop further military deployment in the region in a verified manner, following which the withdrawal of troops from both sides continues to their respective areas.

All temporary structures erected in the area by both countries will be demolished, the Ministry added.

With the standoff over PP-15 resolved, both sides are advancing the talks to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC for peace in the India-China border areas.

