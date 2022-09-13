India-China complete disengagement process in PP-15, eastern Ladakh sector

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 13th September 2022 7:44 pm IST
Indian and Chinese army completed the disengagement process on Monday from Patrolling Point (PP)-15 in eastern Ladakh (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the fractious world of Sino-India military diplomacy, both sides took a step back on Monday.

Patrolling Point (PP)-15’s stand-off saw the ice broken. Both sides on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

Sources close to developments averred that full details of the disengagement and the verification process were being awaited from the ground commanders. Even as this major breakthrough happened there has been no visible progress on resolving the outstanding stand-off in Demchok and Depsang regions.

As recently as September 8, Indian and Chinese armies announced that they have kicked off the disengagement process from the PP-15.

When asked about the disengagement at PP-15 on the sidelines of an event, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said: “I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided.”

