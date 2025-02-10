India committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Nadda

New Delhi: The government is committed to making India Lymphatic Filariasis-free by 2027, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Monday while seeking active community involvement to achieve the goal.

Nadda was speaking at the launch of the nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) elimination through a video conference with state health ministers and senior officers of 13 identified LF endemic states.

The campaign covers 111 endemic districts across 13 states with door-to-door administration of filaria prevention medications.

Also Read Yamuna toxic row: Nadda accuses AAP for failed governance in Delhi

Noting that Lymphatic Filariasis incapacitates people and deteriorates their quality of life, Nadda called for the implementation of a five-pronged strategy to ensure the disease is eliminated much ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of 2030.

“From February 10 onward, these medicines will be made available free of cost to a population of over 17.5 crore across endemic districts. It is imperative that residents in these areas consume the medicines, protecting themselves and their families from this debilitating disease,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of achieving high coverage, he underlined, “the endemic districts must ensure that over 90 per cent of the eligible population consume anti-filaria medicines. Our collective commitment and determination will help transform lives and ensure a future free from Lymphatic Filariasis.”

He urged the states and UTs to monitor the campaign at a state level to ensure early diagnosis of affected people and also sought personal involvement of the political and administrative leadership at the identified state/district levels for the same.

The Union minister emphasised the importance of adopting a whole-of-government approach by engaging various ministries and departments to support campaign activities.

He highlighted that this integrated approach, coupled with high-level advocacy across allied ministries, would foster intersectoral convergence.

Nadda also said that efforts are underway to integrate MMDP services fully in Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) facilities for access to better self-care and added that approximately 50 per cent lymphodema cases receive Morbidity Management and Disability Preventaion (MMDP) kits annually.

He stated that under NHM, there is provision for hydrocelectomy surgeries and PMJAY scheme also has option of hydrocelectomy for beneficiaries.

Close to 50 per cent hydrocele surgeries were conducted in endemic states in 2024, he added.

He highlighted that through these efforts, Arogya Mandirs would help in reducing the burden of LF, allowing affected individuals to lead healthier lives and promoting the vision of a disease-free India.

“India has and will continue to remain steadfast in its commitment to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis. Our resolve is to achieve that target by 2027”, he said while noting it is a last minute challenge..

LF, commonly known as “Hathi Paon,” is a parasitic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It can lead to physical disabilities such as lymphoedema (swelling of the limbs) and hydrocele (scrotal swelling) and impose long-term burdens on affected individuals and families.