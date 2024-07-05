India cricket team felicitation in Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th July 2024 1:51 pm IST
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team take a victory lap during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team take a victory lap during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, Hardik Panya and Yashasvi Jaiswal take a victory lap during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket teams captain Rohit Sharma during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team take a victory lap during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team receive a cheque from BCCI President Roger Binny and the boards Secretary Jay Shah during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 5th July 2024 1:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button