India crushes Pakistan by 88 runs in Women’s World Cup

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th October 2025 11:09 pm IST
Colombo: India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in their Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, India rode on Harleen Deol’s 46 and Richa Ghosh’s brisk 35 to post 247 all out after most of the batters failed to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track.

In reply, Pakistan never recovered from a top-order collapse that left them struggling at 26 for 3 in the eighth over. In the end, they were all out for 159 in 43 overs.

For India, Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) claimed three wickets apiece, while Shree Charani (2/38) also made key breakthroughs.

Brief scores:

India Women: 247 all out in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 31, Harleen Deol 46, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4/69, Fatima Sana 2/38).

Pakistan Women: 159 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81; Kranti Goud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45, Shree Charani 2/38).

