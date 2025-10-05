India crushes Pakistan by 88 runs in Women’s World Cup

Colombo: India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in their Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, India rode on Harleen Deol’s 46 and Richa Ghosh’s brisk 35 to post 247 all out after most of the batters failed to translate their starts into big scores on a slow track.

In reply, Pakistan never recovered from a top-order collapse that left them struggling at 26 for 3 in the eighth over. In the end, they were all out for 159 in 43 overs.

Also Read Tilak sizzles as India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win Asia Cup

Opener Sidra Amin fought valiantly for a 106-ball 81, while Natalia Pervaiz (33) was the other significant contributor.

For India, Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) claimed three wickets apiece, while Shree Charani (2/38) also made key breakthroughs.

Brief scores:

India Women: 247 all out in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 31, Harleen Deol 46, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4/69, Fatima Sana 2/38).

Pakistan Women: 159 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81; Kranti Goud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45, Shree Charani 2/38).