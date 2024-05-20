India declares state mourning on Tuesday over Iran President Raisi’s death

The helicopter carrying Raeisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 20th May 2024 7:23 pm IST
Ebrahim Raisi
Late Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

New Delhi: India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“On the day of mourning (Tuesday), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died after their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous north-west region while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

