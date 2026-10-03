India defeat Pakistan to win second consecutive Asian Games gold

India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls; 7 sixes, 5 fours) from Hasan Nawaz.

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Indian women's cricket team celebrates a wicket at the Asian Games.

Nisshin: India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs here on Saturday, October 3, to clinch their second consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games men’s cricket event.

After posting 211 for six on a batting-friendly track, India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls; 7 sixes, 5 fours) from Hasan Nawaz.

Axar Patel was the pick among the bowlers for India with figures of 4-0-29-2.

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Team Indai celebrate the win

Earlier in the match, half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, 61, and Tilak Varma, 51*, not out, powered India to a daunting total here at the Korogi Sports Park.

Indian cricket team celebrates during the Asian Games, winning gold.
Shivam Dube celebrates a wiket

India’s women’s team had also successfully defended its gold earlier in the mega-event.

Indian hockey players celebrate victory at the Asian Games with cheering fans in the background.
Washington Sundar takes a catch

Brief scores:

India 211/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 51 not out; A Minhas 2/25, A Daniyal 2/43)

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Pakistan 192/6 in 20 overs (Hasan Nawaz 96; Axar Patel 2/29) by 19 runs.

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