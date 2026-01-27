India, EU sign landmark Free Trade Agreement, says PM Modi

"This free trade agreement will strengthen confidence in India for every business and every investor in the world. India is working extensively on global partnerships in all sectors," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th January 2026 11:42 am IST
PM Modi Addresse the Indian Energy Week
PM Modi Addresse the Indian Energy Week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January, 27, announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Addressing the Indian Energy Week virtually, Modi congratulated all on the EU-India trade deal and said, “I am informing you about a big development … a significant agreement was signed between India and Europe yesterday (Monday).”

People are discussing it as a “mother of all deals”, and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians and crores of Europeans, he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies of the world. This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and one third of the global trade,” he said.

He suggested that the free trade agreement with the EU will complement agreements with Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

This will strengthen both global trade and the supply chain.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He congratulated the youth and all colleagues associated with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, and shoes.

The agreement will prove very helpful for you, he stated, adding that it will not only boost manufacturing in India but will also further expand the services sector.

“This free trade agreement will strengthen confidence in India for every business and every investor in the world. India is working extensively on global partnerships in all sectors,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th January 2026 11:42 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button