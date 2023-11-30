India expects clear roadmap on climate finance at COP28, says Kwatra

Modi is leaving for Dubai this evening to attend the World Climate Action Summit and, participate in three other high-level side events.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th November 2023 1:23 pm IST
India expects clear roadmap on climate finance at COP28, says Kwatra
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

New Delhi: India expects a clear roadmap on climate finance to be agreed at the ongoing COP-28 in Dubai, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf city.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Modi is leaving for Dubai this evening to attend the World Climate Action Summit and, participate in three other high-level side events.

Also Read
Abu Dhabi announces new railway services

India’s approach to climate action is deeply rooted to its civilisational ethos and is reflected in our ambitious national policies, Kwatra said

MS Education Academy

Modi is scheduled to return from Dubai on Friday evening.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th November 2023 1:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button