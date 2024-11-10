India faces threat from RSS, Modi, and Amit Shah: Kharge

Mumbai: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the “Ek Hai to Safe Hai” and “Batenge to Katenge” slogans, claiming threat to India from the RSS, BJP, PM Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a ‘Save Constitution’ conference in Mumbai, Kharge targeted the prime minister, alleging discussions and debate are not allowed in Parliament.

“The prime minister says ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’ while other leaders (of BJP) talk about ‘Batenge to Katenge’ (divided we fall). Who is threatened? Is there any problem? In fact, the country faces threat from RSS, BJP, Modi, and (Union home minister Amit) Shah,” Kharge said.

Launching BJP’s campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Modi had mentioned ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’ while accusing the Congress of trying to divide OBCs, SCs and STs.

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan, viewed as a call for Hindus to stay united, is also gaining traction.

Continuing his tirade against Modi, Kharge wondered whether he could be termed as a democratic prime minister.

“Issues can be resolved through discussions which will strengthen democracy. But they (BJP) want to dismantle democracy,” the Congress veteran alleged.

According to Kharge, political decorum is not maintained under Modi’s leadership, unlike the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Vajpayee, Nehru, and Indira Gandhi mutually respected each other despite their political differences. But Modi constantly attacks us and we had to respond,” he said.

Kharge was in Mumbai to unveil the manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), for the assembly elections.

The MVA and ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance are locked in a fierce contest for political supremacy in the western state.

Kharge accused the BJP of distorting issues and dividing people.

“BJP and RSS have already divided people. We work to unite people,” he said.

He alleged that whenever BJP realises that it cannot win elections and form a government, it uses ED, CBI and other Central agencies against its political adversaries.

“How long the Central agencies will continue to intimidate politicians and put them in jail? We are fighting against the government with a strong resolve,” Kharge said.

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said the Sharad Pawar-led faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) will continue their legal battle in the Supreme Court to freeze the symbols allotted to the rival factions.

“We feel our new symbols are better than the previous ones,” she said, adding that their fight against BJP is of ideology and principles and not personal.