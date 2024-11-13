India Game Developer Conference 2024 opens today in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 16th India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), organized by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), will take place from November 13-15 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Expected to be the country’s largest event for gaming professionals, IGDC 2024 will bring together 20,000 attendees, over 250 speakers, and a broad expo featuring top gaming companies, startups, and country pavilions.

IGDC has seen participation grow significantly in recent years, now ranking among the world’s top three gaming conferences. This year, it highlights India’s rapid growth as a major player in the gaming industry.

The conference will offer more than 150 sessions led by top gaming experts, including Jordan Weisman, creator of BattleTech, MechWarrior, and Shadowrun, Tim Morten, known for StarCraft II and Stormgate and Bryce Johnson, co-inventor of the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Attendees will learn about the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the gaming world.

IGDC 2024 will also address the importance of developing dedicated gaming hubs and expanding incubators in India, following the success of Telangana’s IMAGE Tower. The second day will include policy discussions with state IT ministers and industry leaders on ways to support game development in India and promote international partnerships.

“India’s gaming industry is growing fast,” said Mr. Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson of GDAI. “IGDC is a key platform where developers, investors, and policymakers can come together to build a strong foundation that helps India stand out in the global gaming community.”

The event will include an extensive expo showcasing Indie game developers, board games, gaming companies, and country booths. Attendees can participate in workshops, discussions, and networking events. A highlight will be the IGDC Awards Night on November 14, where the new ‘International Game Award’ will be presented in ten categories along with two special jury awards.