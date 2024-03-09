India hammers England by innings and 64 runs, claims series 4-1

Dharamsala: Ravichandran Ashwin picked a match haul of nine wickets as India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.

With the win, India claimed the series 4-1.

Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin made sure it would be a memorable one as he added five wickets in the second innings to his haul of four in the first essay.

England batters once again cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 218 and 195 in their two innings, while India slammed 477 on the same track.

Openers Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) scored centuries while debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) scored fifties.

Perhaps, the only silver lining to England’s substandard performance was veteran seamer James Anderson’s 700th scalp this morning.

Brief Scores:

England: 218 and 195 all out in 48.1overs (Joe Root 84, Jonny Bairstow 39; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/77). India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Subman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173).