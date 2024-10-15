India has always been strong proponent of multilateralism: Om Birla

New Delhi: India has been a strong proponent of multilateralism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday and called for sharing the fruits of technological advancement equitably.

He said this while addressing the 149th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

Birla noted that dialogue and cooperation amongst parliaments in the field of science, technology and innovation is vital for common good.

Speaking on climate change and energy security, he referred to the idea of “one sun, one world, one grid” conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last 10 years, India’s renewable energy capacity has increased from 76 GW to 203 GW, Birla said. He also spoke about initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission, International Solar Alliance and Bio-Fuel Alliance, underscoring India’s commitment to address climate change.

Mentioning the steps taken by Parliament in this regard, Birla said the issues of climate change and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were discussed at length in the House. He also noted that the utmost use of green technology was ensured in the construction of the Parliament’s new building, which speaks of India’s commitment to green energy.

Referring to India’s thrust on science, technology and innovation, Birla said the country has given special incentives to innovation, technology and entrepreneurship under the Start-up India programme.

With 118 unicorns with a valuation of more than USD 355 billion, India has become the third-largest start-up country in the world, he added.

Referring to India’s unprecedented use of technology for the delivery of public services, Birla illustrated how digitisation of financial services and financial inclusion through the JAM trinity has helped people.