India has been key partner in Indo-Pacific on number of shared issues: US

'We continue to look forward to working with them', Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2024 8:33 am IST
Flag of India and Flag of US.
Flag of India (Right) and Flag of US (Left)

Washington: During the four years of the Joe Biden administration, India has been a key partner of America in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

“Over the course of our time in the Biden administration, India has been a key partner in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues,” Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at his daily news conference.

“We continue to look forward to working with them in our time in this administration,” he said, responding to a question on the India-US relationship.

