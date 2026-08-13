India having ‘most productive’ Arctic talks with Russia: Official

Moscow: India is among the countries holding the “most productive” talks with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic region, a senior foreign ministry official said on Thursday, August 13.

Speaking at the fourth Arctic – Regions Forum, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the number of countries wishing to interact with Russia in the high latitudes is steadily growing, state-run TASS news agency reported.

“The most productive dialogue is taking shape with China and India, which not only demonstrate interest in the Arctic agenda but also possess extensive resources for implementing joint projects and initiatives in this area,” Maslennikov said.

The Arctic region is considered to be above 66 degrees north latitude, which, together with the Antarctic region, represents nearly 90 per cent of the ice sheet of the planet and stores 70 per cent of fresh water source. While the Arctic is a sea surrounded by landmass, Antarctica is a landmass surrounded by sea.

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Putin says India and China interested in cooperating with Russia

Maslennikov’s comment came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s “friends” India and China, as well as other countries, are showing interest and want to work with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic and the use of the Northern Sea Route.

Putin stressed the use of the Northern Sea Route amid what he described as rising tensions in the Arctic and the Asia-Pacific regions.

“By the way, tensions are also mounting in the neighbouring Arctic zone…regarding the use of the Northern Sea Route.”

“But Russia has always advocated, and continues to confirm its readiness to cooperate in the Arctic and the use of the Northern Sea Route. Of course, within the framework of existing international maritime law,” he was quoted as saying by TASS at Pacific Fleet exercises.

“And those countries that want to work with us are showing interest in it, and these are primarily our friends — China, India, and other countries. They are discussing these issues with us and will certainly welcome joint work with our friends and with all countries that want to participate in this important and very promising initiative to expand global logistics,” Putin said.

India thinking of appointing ‘polar ambassador’

In July, a parliamentary panel in New Delhi recommended that the government consider appointing a “polar ambassador”.

It said that creating such a position will help India project the importance given to these regions in its foreign policy architecture, and also help pursue “polar diplomacy” in a more effective manner.

Most of the Arctic region encompasses territories sovereign to the Arctic nations and is also inhabited by about four million people, of which roughly 10 per cent are indigenous, the panel said.