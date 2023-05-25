India is right place for translation, Prof Rahman says at MANUU International Conference

Hyderabad: India is the right place for translation and comparative studies owing to its linguistic and cultural diversity, Prof. Anisur Rahman asserted at an international conference on Thursday at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the inaugural session of the two-day conference.

Addressing the theme, Translating Cultures: Exploring the Intersections of Language and Literature, Prof Rahman from Jamia Millia Islamia said that translation not only becomes a new creation itself but also gives an afterlife to the original text. He noted that translation and comparative studies go hand in hand.

Prof Ainul Hasan stressed the experience of the source culture and regarded it as a prerequisite for translation. Translation and language experts Prof. Panchanan Mohanty from GLA, University, Prof. Harish Narang from JNU, Dr. Tariq Khan from National Translation Mission (NTM), and Prof. Imtiaz Hasnain from MANUU highlighted various aspects of translation.

Prof. Aziz Bano, Dean, of the School of Languages, Linguistics, and Indology, and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar also addressed the gathering.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I & Head, Department of English, MANUU, outlined the key objectives of the conference. She said that translation provides a platform to develop empathy, facilitates ventilation, and ties the entire humanity in a single thread.

Prof Ainul Hasan also released the book Mai Dekh Raha Hoon (the Hindi translation of the Telugu work, Nenu Chustunna by Ankam Yesu Ratnam), translated by Dr. Dodda Seshu Babu, Associate Professor, Department of Hindi.

The conference is jointly organized by the National Translation Mission (NTM) and the Department of English, MANUU. As a conference coordinator, Dr Muhammed Aslam Kunnathil extended a warm welcome to guests and delegates. Prof. Nagendra Kottacheruvu, Department of English, proposed a vote of thanks. Nousheen Ali, Research Scholar convened the inaugural session.