India issues advisory for citizens in Iran after Israeli strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, claiming the offensive struck at the core of Iran’s nuclear ambitions

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th June 2025 12:18 pm IST
The image of a crowd gathers on a Tehran street amidst emergency vehicles and police tape, following Israeli strikes, with tall buildings and trees in the background, on June 13, 2025.
Residents and emergency responders gather on a Tehran street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, surrounded by police tape and vehicles, on June 13. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: Indians in Iran on Friday were advised by the embassy here to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel’s strikes on the country.

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear programme.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in an advisory posted on X said, “In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.”

Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime’s nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

