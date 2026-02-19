India joins over 100 countries in condemning Israel’s decisions in West Bank

United Nations: India has joined over 100 countries and global organisations in condemning Israel’s “unilateral” decisions and measures aimed at expanding its “unlawful presence” in the West Bank.

A statement was issued by the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN on Wednesday, February 18, on behalf of 100 countries and organisations “condemning Israel’s unilateral measures and rejecting annexation.”

According to the statement, the signatories “strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel’s unlawful presence in the West Bank.”

“Such decisions are contrary to Israel’s obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed. We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation,” it said.

Earlier, 85 nations had condemned Israel’s unilateral measures and policies in the occupied West Bank through the statement issued on February 17. India was not among these initial nations that had jointly issued the statement.

Later, New Delhi added its name to the joint statement that had over 100 nations and organisations.

The statement said the countries reiterated “our rejection of all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.”

“Such measures violate international law, undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region, run counter to the Comprehensive Plan, and jeopardise the prospect of reaching a peace agreement ending the conflict,” it said.

The countries reiterated that a just and lasting peace based on relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, and the Arab Peace Initiative, ending the Israeli occupation and implementing the two-State solution, remains the only path to ensure security and stability in the region.

India has consistently supported a sovereign, independent, viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, which is at the heart of any lasting solution.

India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the state of Palestine in 1988.