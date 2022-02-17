India lead Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic in 2021

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 17th February 2022 7:51 pm IST
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: India leads Abu Dhabi International Airport destination in terms of traffic volume in 2021. Around 9.32 lakhs passengers pass through the UAE capital’s hub, despite COVID-19 imposed travel restrictions.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel clocked 5.26 million. About 2.43 million passengers passed through the airport in the last three months of 2021, or 46 per cent of the passenger traffic for the entire year, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The sharp rise in passenger traffic during the last three months is a clear indication that the recovery is underway and gaining momentum,”  Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports told WAM.

Countries passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport in 2021:

CountryPassenger Volume
India9,32,949
Pakistan5,50,728
Egypt4,46,883
United States2,54,201
Saudi Arabia2,44,954

Top five busiest destinations being served by AUH in 2021 are

DestinationPassenger Volume
Cairo3,72,456
Islamabad2,09,280
Delhi1,97,012
Lahore1,84,315
Dhaka1,82,983

It should be noted that, 5,570,176 passed through Abu Dhabi International Airport in 2020. In 2021, there was a 5.5 per cent decrease following the COVID crisis. At the same time, the airport recorded an increase in the number of flights, which amounted to 74,176 during 2021, an increase of 21.5 per cent compared to 61,034 flights in 2020.

Abu Dhabi International’s network also expanded significantly during 2021, with 103 destinations now being served compared to 75 destinations in 2020.

Abu Dhabi’s airport operator expects 10.7 million passengers to pass through the Abu Dhabi airport in 2022, as the industry continues to recover from the COVID-19-induced slowdown.

