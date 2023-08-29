India lodges protest on China for showing Indian territories under its jurisdiction

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 9:57 pm IST
India concerned over Taliban's decision to ban women from university education
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

New Delhi: India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China on the release of a so called ‘standard map’ by it which showed Indian territory under Chinese jurisdiction.

“We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 ‘standard map’ of China that lays claim to India’s territory,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

Also Read
Indian-American dentist admits stealing $500k Covid relief money

“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” he added.

MS Education Academy

The protest lodged by New Delhi on the development came just hours after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking to a television channel dismissed the ‘standard map’ released by China on August 28, showing parts of Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh within its territory.

Jaishankar during an interaction with a television channel was quoting as saying that China has a ‘habit’ of releasing such maps and mere inclusion of territories belonging to other countries in its maps does not mean anything.

Simply releasing maps with territories not belonging to it does not change anything, as the government is very clear about its territory, and such ‘absurd claims’ don’t make other people’s territories theirs, Jaishankar was quoted as saying by the television channel.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 9:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button