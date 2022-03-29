India logs 1,270 new Covid cases, 35 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India reported 1,259 fresh Covid cases and 35 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

With the new deaths, the total number has reached 5,21,070 in the country.

Following the continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has further declined to 15,378, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,705 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,85,534. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,77,559 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.79 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.25 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.22 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid-19 inoculation coverage has exceeded 183.53 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. Tuesday. This has been achieved through 2,18,49,698 sessions.

Over 1.36 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry on Tuesday morning.

More than 16.05 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.