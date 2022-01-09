India logs 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, Omicron’s tally at 3623

New Delhi: India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. A single day spike of 616 Omicron cases were reported which took the total to 3,623 Omicron cases across 27 States/UTs of India so far.

Omicron found maximum victims in Maharashtra with 1,009 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections. Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,409 people have recovered or migrated.

The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.98 per cent. An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data updated this morning.

The daily positivity rate stands at 10.21 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 6.77 percent. As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.

India’s R naught value is at 4 this week and it denotes the spread of the infection, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has crossed 151.58 crore, the ministry added.



