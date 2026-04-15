India loses position of 5th largest economy to UK, but it may be temporary

A statistical overhaul and a weakening rupee have quietly undone a milestone that India had been celebrating. The country now sits sixth in the global GDP table, behind the United Kingdom, a position it had displaced three years ago.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook, India’s GDP at current prices is estimated at USD 3.92 trillion for 2025 (FY26) and USD 4.15 trillion for 2026 (FY27). The UK, meanwhile, is projected at USD 4 trillion and USD 4.26 trillion for the same years, which is enough to edge ahead.

Japan remains comfortably placed at USD 4.43 trillion and USD 4.38 trillion, respectively, the data shows.

The slide comes at an awkward moment. The government had, not long ago, announced with considerable fanfare that India had become the world’s fourth-largest economy, a claim that drew on projections that have since been walked back.

The IMF’s own October 2025 update had been more bullish, placing India ahead of Japan in FY27 and not behind the UK in recent years. Those projections have now been revised downward.

What led to the demotion

Two factors account for the correction. First, India’s statistical establishment undertook a long-overdue revision of the GDP base year, shifting it from 2011-12 to 2022-23. The recalibration corrected what the government’s own numbers suggest was an overestimation. The nominal GDP was revised down by between 2.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent across four years from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

A smaller base means a smaller economy, at least on paper.

Second, the rupee has had a difficult year. A depreciation of nearly 10 per cent in FY26 has directly compressed India’s GDP when measured in dollar terms, the unit by which these global rankings are calculated. The British pound, by contrast, has largely held its ground against the dollar, giving the UK a quiet but significant advantage in the comparison.

The April IMF update reflects this, with India’s projections being marked down across the board relative to October. For instance, the 2027 estimate has been cut to USD 4.58 trillion from USD 4.96 trillion – a reduction of nearly USD 380 billion.

India to get back on top again

The picture is not, however, uniformly bad news. Current projections suggest the setback is temporary. India is expected to reclaim lost ground and reach fourth place by 2027 (FY28), overtaking both the UK and Japan.

The margins, at this point, are very small, with USD 113 billion over the UK and just USD 17 billion over Japan. The projections carry the usual caveats – sustained growth and a rupee that does not keep falling.

India is still on course to become the third-largest economy by 2031, displacing Germany, even as that milestone has also been deferred by a year or two from earlier estimates.

What does the data mean?

GDP size reflects the aggregate weight of an economy, not the wellbeing of the people who live in it. On per capita income, which the more meaningful gauge of prosperity, India remains far behind the countries it is now being compared with in absolute terms.

The milestone of becoming the fourth- or third-largest economy will matter for geopolitical standing and investor optics. Whether it translates into improvements in living standards is a different, and harder, question.