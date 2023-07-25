INDIA MPs meet at LoP’s chamber, demand PM’s comprehensive statement on Manipur

New Delhi: Opposition MPs of INDIA bloc on Tuesday met at the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out strategies to corner the government in Parliament over Manipur violence and reiterated their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comprehensive statement in both the Houses.

According to sources, the INDIA parties have decided to move a no-confidence

motion against government in the Lok Sabha.

The meeting at Kharge’s chamber was attended by floor leaders from RJD, AAP, Trinamool Congress and other parties attended the meet.

After the meeting, Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, “83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi government on Manipur violence.”

Terming the situation in Northeast “fragile” with the repercussions spilling to other states, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House said, “This is not good for our sensitive border states. High time Prime Minister Modi sheds his ego and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.”

Prime Minister Modi must tell what is his government doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur, he added.

The Rajya Sabha strategy will also continue, the sources said.

The Opposition parties have been demanding a detailed statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament on the Manipur issue.