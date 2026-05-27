India must get PoK back: Opposition, BJP leaders back MEA

New Delhi: As India strongly rejected the “unwarranted references” made by China and Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir in their joint statement, leaders across parties on Wednesday, April 27, reiterated India’s firm position that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of the country.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “We just want to say that every single bit and every single inch of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh belongs to India. If there is any dispute, it is regarding the part that is Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. We should get that part back; it should be part of India’s map. This is the dream of an ‘Akhand Bharat.’”

Backing the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) remarks, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sanjay Saraogi said, “It is correctly said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Article 370 was permanently abolished by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah… Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India…”

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Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar emphasised the full preparedness of the Indian armed forces, saying, “It is certain that if any foreign country tries to show aggression or act against India, our armed forces are fully prepared to give a strong response.”

India on Tuesday, May 26, categorically rejected the “unwarranted references” to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan following the meeting between their leaders in Beijing, reiterating its consistent and well-established position on the issue.

“India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated while responding to media queries on the issue.

“India’s position is consistent and well-known to the parties concerned. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” he added in a strongly-worded statement.