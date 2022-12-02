India name experienced T20I side for five-match series against Australia

Mumbai: India have named a 15-member side for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting at the DY Patil Stadium on December 9.

Uncapped left-arm bowler Anjali Sarvani has been named in the squad which will be led by India’s regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy, according to ICC.

A notable absentee from the squad is Pooja Vastrakar, who is ruled out owing to an injury and subsequently was not considered for selection, while Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, and Kiran Navgire, who all were a part of the Asia Cup which India won in October, are also a few names missing from the mix.

Wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia, who wasn’t a part of the Asia Cup, is making a return to the side. India have also named four net bowlers along with the main squad.

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 fast approaching, the five-match assignment will be crucial for both India and Australia in finding the right combination for the marquee tournament.

Both sides will play the first two matches at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai before moving the action to Brabourne Stadium.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.

Net bowlers – Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.