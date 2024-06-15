India only South Asian country to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit

Refusing the invitation, China has said, "Since Russia will not attend the meeting, Ukraine's unilateral attendance of the peace summit will become meaningless."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th June 2024 8:13 am IST
G7 Summit PM Modi at Outreach Session
G7 Summit PM Modi at Outreach Session- PTI

New Delhi: India is the only South Asian country that will attend a Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend at Switzerland’s Buergenstock resort near the city of Lucerne, according to a list of participating states released by the organisers.

More than 90 countries — half from Europe — and organisations including the United Nations, have confirmed their participation in the summit while Russia (not invited), China, and Pakistan are some notable absentees who will not join the talks.

Also Read
PM Modi meets Prez Biden, Trudeau and others on sidelines of G7 Summit

India will be represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MS Education Academy

Refusing the invitation, China has said, “Since Russia will not attend the meeting, Ukraine’s unilateral attendance of the peace summit will become meaningless.”

Beijing has said that rather than a peace summit, it is a platform for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to promote his “peace formula”.

Notable attendees will include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The summit will aim to chart a path toward peace in Ukraine.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th June 2024 8:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button