India opens first overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus, the first-ever AIC hosted in an Indian university overseas.

Pradhan is on a two-day official visit to the UAE aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the field of education and exploring new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youths of both countries.

“Glad to inaugurate Atal Incubation Centre at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, a first-ever AIC hosted in an Indian university overseas,” Pradhan said in a post on X.

He said that the AIC at the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus will nurture joint start-ups and research-led ventures by both Indian and UAE innovators and also promote bilateral collaboration in deep tech, AI, clean energy, healthcare and other sectors of mutual importance.

“The AIC providing world-class incubation facilities will also act as a gateway to the Middle East markets for Indian start-ups and innovators,” he added.

During the visit, he will engage with key UAE leaders, ministers, policy-makers, academicians, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions to advance the partnership in education, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

He is also scheduled to visit the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and attend the 1st Anniversary of Symbiosis University, Dubai Campus. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.