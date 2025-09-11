Teaching jobs in Dubai: KHDA updates new rules for schools

Dubai: Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has introduced new technical guidelines on how private schools in the emirate recruit, support, and dismiss their staff.

The reforms are detailed in two documents —

The technical guide for appointing teaching staff in private schools

The staff deregistration technical guide

Both initiatives align with the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which seeks to enhance teaching quality and ensure every student is taught by skilled, ethical professionals.

Also Read No more removing laptops or liquids from bags at Dubai Airport by 2026

New rules for teacher recruitment in Dubai private schools

The appointment guide creates a consistent framework for hiring teachers and school leaders across Dubai’s private education sector.

It applies immediately to all new and transferring staff, while existing teachers have until September 2028, or April 2029 for April-start schools, to meet the updated qualification standards.

Highlights include:

Qualification requirements: Teachers must meet KHDA-approved academic and conduct benchmarks, including those teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Teachers must meet KHDA-approved academic and conduct benchmarks, including those teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies. Appointment notices: Schools must now issue Appointment Notices, replacing the former Appointment Letter, to confirm an educator’s role.

Schools must now issue Appointment Notices, replacing the former Appointment Letter, to confirm an educator’s role. 90-day resignation rule: Teachers leaving mid-term must wait 90 days before joining another Dubai private school unless they complete their notice period at term-end.

Teachers leaving mid-term must wait 90 days before joining another Dubai private school unless they complete their notice period at term-end. Exit surveys: Departing staff must complete a KHDA survey, offering insights into workforce turnover and retention trends.

Departing staff must complete a KHDA survey, offering insights into workforce turnover and retention trends. Induction and conduct: New hires must undergo training on safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values, and professional ethics, and sign a Code of Conduct before starting.

KHDA has launched a new Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai, aimed at enhancing the quality of education and attracting top talent.



The guide ensures unified recruitment standards based on qualifications, experience, and professional… pic.twitter.com/u0hrR8M4rW — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) September 10, 2025

Deregistration rules for misconduct

The deregistration guide introduces strict measures to deal with serious breaches of professional conduct. Once deregistered, a teacher or school leader cannot work in any KHDA-regulated school, university, or training institute in Dubai.

Grounds for deregistration include:

Criminal convictions

Child protection violations

Gross misconduct

Repeated unprofessional behaviour, such as inappropriate social media use or cultural insensitivity

Also Read Celebrity chef CZN Burak shuts down Dubai operations, reveals reason

Supporting teachers and safeguarding students

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said the changes are designed to strengthen both teaching quality and student protection.

“Empowering educators is central to the success of our Education 33 Strategy. These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards,” she said.

The KHDA confirmed that both guides are now available online, with briefing sessions scheduled for school leaders, HR managers, and education professionals to ensure sector-wide adoption.