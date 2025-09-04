Celebrity chef CZN Burak shuts down all Dubai operations

Dubai: Renowned Turkish chef and social media sensation Ozdemir Burak, popularly known as CZN Burak, has announced the closure of all his business operations in Dubai, effective this month.

In a video message shared on Instagram, the celebrity chef said, “Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I no longer have any legal or business ties with any company in Dubai. Thank you.”

Following the announcement, fans expressed disappointment on social media. One Instagram user wrote, “We had a great time at your Dubai restaurant. Very sad to hear this news as we were looking forward to coming again in January next year! We will see you in Turkey.”

The Dubai outlet, located at Boulevard Point with views of the Burj Khalifa, was among the city’s most popular dining destinations. Offering more than 150 dishes and both indoor and outdoor seating, it became a hotspot for residents, tourists and high-profile guests.

During its opening in 2020, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai crown prince and chairman of the Executive Council, was among the first to dine there.

Over the years, the restaurant has welcomed several international stars, including Sania Mirza, Sania Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith and Hania Aamir, cementing its reputation as a celebrity favourite.

CZN Burak rose to global fame with his cheerful personality, distinctive cooking techniques and viral videos where he prepares lavish dishes while maintaining eye contact with the camera. With 52.8 million Instagram followers, he is among the world’s most influential culinary figures, attracting celebrities and food lovers to his restaurants worldwide.