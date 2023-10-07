Sania Mirza at CZN Burak’s luxurious restaurant in Dubai

It seems like CZN Burak's restaurant is one of the Sania Mirza's favourite eateries in Dubai

Updated: 7th October 2023 4:54 pm IST
Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza had a delightful start to the weekend as she treated herself to a lavish dinner at the luxurious restaurant of celebrity chef CZN Burak in Dubai. She offered glimpses of her evening on Instagram.

It seems like CZN Burak’s restaurant is one of the Sania Mirza’s favourite eateries in Dubai. She had been to this spot in 2021, where she was pleasantly surprised with a personalized bread loaf by CZN Burak, featuring her name ‘Mirza’ on it.

Speaking about CZN Burak, originally named Burak Özdemir and hailing from Turkey, has gained significant attention for his unique cooking approach, specializing in Turkish delicacies. He gained widespread popularity through viral videos showcasing his skill in preparing large-sized portions of food in equally sizable dishes.

Notably, he captivates the audience by preparing the food while maintaining eye contact with the camera. His engaging culinary videos have amassed an impressive following of 54.1 million on Instagram.

