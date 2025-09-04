UAE: Indian technician wins Rs 35.97 cr in Big Ticket jackpot

Abu Dhabi: A 30-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat has become a crorepati overnight after winning the Dh 15 million (Rs 35,97,89,700) Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot.

The winner, Sandeep Kumar Prasad from Uttar Pradesh, secured the grand prize on Wednesday, September 3, with ticket number 200669 in Draw 278. He had purchased the ticket online on August 19 as part of a group of 20 participants.

Also Read Roblox announces safety rules for children in UAE

Prasad, who works as a technician at Dubai Drydocks, has been living in the UAE for the past three years. Overwhelmed with emotion after receiving the life-changing call from the Big Ticket organisers, he said, “For the first time in my life, there is so much happiness.”

He added that the jackpot will allow him to support his family, particularly his ailing father, and to plan for a better future. Prasad now hopes to return to India, establish his own business, and spend more time with his loved ones.

Other winners

The September 3 draw also included a luxury car prize. A BMW M440i was awarded to Shameem Moolathil Hamza Moolathil, another Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, who purchased ticket number 019706 on August 23.

Six participants also struck gold with Dh 100,000 (Rs 23,98,598) each as consolation winners, while four other contestants joined the live Big Win contest, securing special cash prizes up to Dh 150,000 (Rs 35,97,897).

New September promotion: Rs 47 crore prize

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has also rolled out its September promotion, giving residents the chance to win multi-million-dirham jackpots, weekly cash prizes, and luxury cars.

The highlight of the campaign is the Dh 20 million (Rs 47,97,19,600) grand prize, which will be announced on October 3 during the live draw. On the same day, four additional winners will each receive Dh 50,000 (Rs 11,99,299).

Special bundle promotions are available this month:

Big Ticket raffle – Buy 2, get 2 free

Dream Car raffle – Buy 2, get 3 free

Where to buy tickets

Tickets are available at www.bigticket.ae, as well as at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Regular updates and announcements are shared through Big Ticket’s official social media channels.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s most popular raffles, continues to attract thousands of hopefuls each month, many of them Indian expats.