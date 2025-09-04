Roblox announces safety rules for children in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced a joint initiative with Roblox to strengthen online safety standards for children in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, September 4, TDRA said Roblox has introduced the following measures:

Temporary disabling of certain communication features, including in-experience chat.

Enhanced moderation for Arabic-language content and communication.

Upgrades to parental controls and the existing suite of safety tools.

Both TDRA and Roblox stressed that children’s online safety remains a top priority. The two entities said they are working together to ensure a safe, trusted, and positive digital environment for young users across the country.

Parents have been urged to:

Monitor their children’s activity on the platform.

Engage in open discussions about their digital experiences.

Share feedback or concerns through Roblox’s reporting channels or directly with TDRA.

“Together, we can create a secure and supportive online space where children can explore, learn, and play with confidence,” the joint statement read.

This comes weeks after the game faced regulatory measures in several countries across the region, including Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. Earlier, China and Turkey had also imposed restrictions on the platform.

Founded in 2004 and launched in 2006, Roblox is now among the world’s most popular gaming platforms, widely used by children and teenagers but also facing growing regulatory scrutiny.