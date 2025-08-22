Kuwait blocks popular online game Roblox

Kuwait City: Kuwait has officially blocked access to the popular online gaming platform Roblox, citing risks to children’s safety.

The country’s Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) on Thursday, August 21, said the move falls under its legal mandate to protect users.

The decision follows complaints from parents and other agencies about inappropriate content, harmful behaviour, unsafe purchasing practices, and the risk of online exploitation.

CITRA stated the block will remain in place until negotiations with Roblox are concluded and the company confirms its commitment to removing offensive or dangerous content and implementing robust child protection measures.

Kuwait is not alone in restricting the platform. Qatar and Oman have also blocked Roblox for similar reasons, while China, Turkey, and Jordan have imposed bans to safeguard children’s mental health and social behaviour.

About Roblox

Founded in 2004, Roblox allows users to create, play, and share virtual experiences. The platform introduced major safety upgrades last year, including remote parental controls and restricted communication for users under 13.

Despite these measures, Roblox remains popular among children, with nearly 85 million users worldwide, almost 40 percent under the age of 13, according to a May report by The Guardian. The platform’s friendly appearance and interactive multiplayer features make it attractive to young users, but experts warn it exposes them to potential blackmail, abuse, and harmful online interactions.