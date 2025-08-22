Spinneys to open in Kuwait with 10 new outlets

Dubai: Premium United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based fresh food retailer Spinneys announced on Friday, August 22, its expansion into Kuwait through a strategic joint venture with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators.

The partnership marks Spinneys’ entry into a fourth GCC market and reflects its ambition to strengthen its regional presence.

As part of the agreement, Spinneys will hold a 51 percent majority stake and oversee the management of all operations. The rollout will see ten new stores opening across Kuwait, with the first outlet scheduled for 2026.

Kuwait, the GCC’s fourth-largest economy, is viewed as a high-growth retail market due to its affluent consumer base and high disposable income levels. Spinneys aims to meet this demand with its premium fresh food offering, positioning itself as a leading grocery brand of choice.

Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spinneys, described the expansion as a “significant milestone” in the company’s growth journey.

“Kuwait is a high-potential market that presents strong opportunities for us. Our joint venture with Alshaya Group, a highly experienced regional partner who shares our values and ambition, provides a solid foundation for a successful entry and long-term scale. While the UAE remains our core market, this move reflects our strategy to extend Spinneys’ premium offering to more customers across the region.”

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alshaya Group, said the partnership will bring a trusted and recognised brand to Kuwaiti consumers.

“Kuwait is a dynamic market with a strong appetite for premium offerings. We believe Spinneys’ brand and operational expertise will resonate strongly with local customers. This joint venture combines our deep regional knowledge with Spinneys’ proven track record in delivering high-quality, fresh products.”

Spinneys has accelerated its regional expansion in recent years. Between April 2024 and August 2025, the company opened 12 new stores in the UAE and two in Saudi Arabia, significantly growing its gross selling area.