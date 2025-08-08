Hania Aamir spotted with ex-boyfriend Asim, video goes viral

Islamabad: Actress Hania Aamir continues to make headlines not just for her on-screen performances but also for her off-screen appearances. Known for her bubbly personality and massive popularity across Pakistan, India, and beyond, Hania is once again grabbing attention after being spotted with her former boyfriend, singer Asim Azhar.

The two were seen together at the Revive Launch Party, where Hania, dressed in a chic white outfit and glasses, was seen cheering and enjoying Asim’s live performance alongside her close friend, actress Yashma Gill. Asim even performed his viral hit Tarasti Hain Nigahain, while Hania looked visibly happy enjoying the moment.

For those who don’t know, Hania and Asim were once considered one of Pakistan’s most loved celebrity couples. Their relationship, which gained momentum in 2018, came to an unexpected halt in 2020 when Hania publicly clarified they were “just friends.” Following that, Asim got engaged to actor-influencer Merub Ali, but the two have also reportedly parted ways recently.

Rumors about a possible reconciliation between Hania and Asim have been doing the rounds for a few weeks now, and this public appearance has only added fuel to the fire.

On the work front, Hania was last seen in the global hit Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa. She is now reportedly set to star opposite Bilal Abbas Khan next, although official details are yet to be revealed.

Are Hania and Asim giving love another chance? Only time will tell!