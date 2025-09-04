No more removing laptops or liquids from bags at Dubai Airport by 2026

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest aviation hub, is preparing for a major upgrade to its security screening process with the introduction of AI-powered baggage scanners.

By the end of 2026, travellers will no longer need to remove laptops, tablets, perfumes, creams, or liquids over 100ml from their bags during security checks.

Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice-president for terminal operations at Dubai Airports, told Khaleej Times that the move is part of a wider plan to make the airport experience faster, easier, and less stressful for millions of passengers.

“This initiative is designed to make security checks smoother and stress-free. Passengers will be able to keep their belongings inside their bags while passing through checkpoints,” Al Shamsi said, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Faster screening, smarter technology

In May 2025, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects awarded a contract to UK-based Smiths Detection to supply advanced screening systems across all three DXB terminals.

Unlike traditional scanners, these next-generation systems use high-resolution 3D imaging and artificial intelligence to detect prohibited items more accurately and efficiently. The technology aims to reduce waiting times, improve operational efficiency, and enhance overall passenger flow.

Trials begin at Terminal 3

Pilot testing of the upgraded scanners began in July 2025 at Terminal 3, the hub for Emirates Airlines. Once trials are complete, the rollout will proceed in phases across all terminals, with full implementation targeted by late 2026.

DXB has introduced an AI-powered ‘Red Carpet’ smart corridor that lets passengers clear passport control within seconds. Authorities plan to expand the system at Terminal 3, making it available for both departing and arriving travellers soon.

Handling 92.3 million travellers in 2024 and 46 million in the first half of 2025, DXB continues to strengthen its position as the world’s busiest international airport.