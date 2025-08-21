Video: Dubai Airport launches world’s first AI-powered corridor

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has launched the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered passenger corridor, enabling travellers to bypass traditional passport control entirely.

The innovative system can process up to ten passengers simultaneously, completing immigration procedures in seconds and marking a major leap forward in smart travel.

A video clip shared by Arabic daily Alkhaleej shows travellers walking along a red-carpeted walkway, moving through the corridor without presenting passports or boarding passes. The system drastically reduces waiting times and eliminates queues.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, described the corridor as a “quantum leap” in airport operations.

Al Marri highlighted that DXB, the world’s busiest airport for international flights for the eleventh consecutive year, is more than just a transit hub. “It is a vibrant gateway and a showcase of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where millions of journeys begin and continue across continents,” he said.

The AI-powered corridor automatically recognises passenger data before they arrive at immigration points. Any irregularities in travel documents are immediately flagged for review by experts, ensuring both security and efficiency. By doubling processing capacity, the system facilitates what authorities describe as “boundless travel.”

Passengers have lauded the innovation for transforming their airport experience. In interviews with Alkhaleej, Syrian traveller Mohammed Amer called the process “easy and unique,” while Canadian traveller Mahmoud Balu said Dubai’s corridor surpasses similar systems at London Heathrow and New York JFK in both speed and convenience.

Ali Abdullah Al Shirawi, Chairman of the Lounge Group and member of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Alkhaleej that the lanes can process ten passengers in under 14 seconds without passports or boarding passes—an efficiency unmatched at leading international airports.