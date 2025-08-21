Repatriation of mortal remains: Indian consulate in Dubai issues guidelines

Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has issued an advisory for the Indian diaspora in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the repatriation of mortal remains, warning families against fraudulent agents charging exorbitant fees.

In a post on X on Thursday, August 21, the mission reiterated its earlier advisory from November 2024 and urged the community to rely only on official information provided by the consulate.

It emphasised that assistance for repatriation is available through its panel of community associations under the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), on a means-tested basis, in accordance with Government of India guidelines.

The consulate clarified that families of the deceased do not bear any costs if the individual had no employer, sponsor or insurance policy covering repatriation.

Quoting Article 15 (3) of the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, the advisory further noted that employers are legally required to cover all expenses of preparing and transporting the body of a deceased worker to their home country or place of residence, should the family request it.

The mission has urged families to seek support only through official channels and provided 24×7 helpline numbers for guidance: +971-50-7347676 (WhatsApp/Mobile) and toll-free number 800 46342. More information is available on its official website.

The UAE is home to over 3.5 million Indians, making them the largest expatriate community in the country.