Mortal remains of Telangana man repatriated from Uzbekistan after 29 days

Hyderabad: After nearly a month of waiting, the mortal remains of Sanga Suresh, a 33-year-old migrant worker from Telangana, finally reached his native village Monday night, August 18.

Suresh, from Peda Kothuru Munyala in Dasturabad Mandal, Nirmal district, had travelled to Tashkent on a tourist visa in July in search of employment. On July 21, just four days after starting work at a hotel, he collapsed and died of a heart attack while being taken to hospital.

Also Read Telangana migrant dies in Uzbekistan, family awaits mortal remains

His mortal remains were delayed in Uzbekistan due to paperwork and logistical hurdles.

Ambulance arranged to transport the mortal remains of Telangana migrant from Delhi to his native village.

Following intervention by the NRI Advisory Committee and officials, they were transported to Delhi on a cargo flight arranged by his Gujarat-based employer.

Family members travelled by flight from Hyderabad to Delhi, arranged an ambulance there, and brought the remains home by road after a 24-hour journey, finally reaching the village on Tuesday morning. The funeral rites were held the same day.

Suresh is survived by his wife and two young children. His sudden death and the prolonged delay in repatriation have renewed calls for stricter regulation of unauthorised travel agents and stronger government mechanisms to protect Indian migrants abroad.