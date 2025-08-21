Dubai rolls out online licence for int’l visitors to operate vessels

Dubai: The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), on Thursday, August 21, launched an online service enabling international visitors to obtain licences to operate pleasure marine vessels in the emirate.

The system applies to licence holders from International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states, including the Gulf, Europe, the United States (US) and other countries with internationally recognised maritime certifications.

Also Read Repatriation of mortal remains: Indian consulate in Dubai issues guidelines

Alongside the launch, the DMA issued a revised manual governing the licensing of marine crews in Dubai. Released under Administrative Resolution No. (5) of 2024, the document outlines qualifications, professional experience, and health standards for crew members.

It also sets procedures for applications, examinations, renewals and amendments, in addition to recognising licences from accredited maritime authorities abroad.

أعلنت سلطة دبي البحرية، التابعة لمؤسسة الموانئ والجمارك والمنطقة الحرة، عن إطلاق خدمة إصدار رخصة لقيادة الوسائل البحرية الترفيهية، والمخصصة للزوار القادمين من الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة البحرية الدولية (IMO)، كما أطلقت دليلاً محدثاً وشاملاً لتنظيم ترخيص طواقم الوسائل البحرية في pic.twitter.com/GPZ6WThCHW — PCFC (@pcfc_dubai) August 21, 2025

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said the move aligns with Dubai’s vision of strengthening its global maritime position. “This initiative reflects our efforts to provide a flexible framework that enables visitors to enjoy Dubai’s waters safely while ensuring compliance with international best practices,” he said.

Also Read UAE-based Indian tycoon Yusuff Ali donates Rs 10 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation

Applicants can complete the process electronically by submitting their national licence for verification. Once validated, the Authority issues a Dubai permit, granting access to operate vessels for leisure, tourism and sports activities under regulated conditions.

Sheikh Saeed added that the measure enhances the experience of Dubai’s visitors and further reinforces the city’s reputation as a world-class maritime destination. He emphasised that the move contributes to the sustainable growth of the sector and its continued impact on the local economy.